Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Shares Down 1.2%

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €13.97 ($14.86) and last traded at €14.10 ($15.00). Approximately 133,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 410,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.27 ($15.18).

Südzucker Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.92.

Südzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

