Appulse (CVE:APL) Trading 1.1% Higher

Appulse Co. (CVE:APL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 1,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 14,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Appulse Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Appulse (CVE:APL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.31 million during the quarter. Appulse had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 6.57%.

Appulse Company Profile

Appulse Corporation, through its subsidiaries, sells new and refurbished centrifuge machines and parts in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company is also involved in the rental of centrifuge equipment; provision of maintenance services, and consulting and design advisory services to industries, as well as machining services for equipment repairs; and manufacture of parts using machining and milling equipment.

