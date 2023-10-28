Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Shares Up 1.5%

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.35 and last traded at $39.99. 322,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the average session volume of 89,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.
The company has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.90.
Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for mechanical and electronic printed circuit board design solutions, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.
