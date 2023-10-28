Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Shares Up 1.5%

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.35 and last traded at $39.99. 322,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the average session volume of 89,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.

Dassault Systèmes Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.90.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

About Dassault Systèmes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.5% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for mechanical and electronic printed circuit board design solutions, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.