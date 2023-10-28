Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
Microwave Filter Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60.
About Microwave Filter
Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.
