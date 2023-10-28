Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

TSE CRR.UN opened at C$11.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 596.00 and a beta of 0.91. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.68 and a 1 year high of C$17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.65, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRR.UN. Desjardins set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

