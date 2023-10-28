Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Trading Down 6.9%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 9,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 29,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Medicenna Therapeutics Trading Down 16.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 6.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.63.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It develops MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as for brain tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.