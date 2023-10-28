Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Trading Down 11.2%

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Western Energy Services Stock Up 7.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $77.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

