Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Shares Down 1.7%

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €19.97 ($21.24) and last traded at €20.22 ($21.51). 1,883,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 1,560,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.58 ($21.89).

Vonovia Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of €19.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.75.

Vonovia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development and Care segments. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.