Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL) Shares Down 8.3%

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (CVE:IDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 8,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Imaging Dynamics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.02 million during the quarter.

Imaging Dynamics Company Profile

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd., a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical imaging devices in the Americas and internationally. The company researches and develops digital radiography (DR) equipment, including medical charge coupled device (CCD) detectors, medical flat panel detectors, multifunction X-ray machines, and veterinary X-ray machines.

