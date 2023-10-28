HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Shares Down 0.7%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €71.80 ($76.38) and last traded at €71.80 ($76.38). Approximately 9,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 158,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at €72.30 ($76.91).

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €67.94 and a 200 day moving average price of €71.04.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Electronics, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Lighting segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, and car body and interior lighting products.

