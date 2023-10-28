Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Shares Down 2.7%

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.31 and last traded at $8.31. Approximately 469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Kunlun Energy Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12.

About Kunlun Energy

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

