Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 353 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 26.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHI. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.47.

DHI opened at $101.67 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.04 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

