Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after purchasing an additional 57,553,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after buying an additional 1,960,914 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,117,954,000 after buying an additional 1,111,803 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 931,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,186,000 after buying an additional 518,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IQVIA from $239.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.93.

NYSE:IQV opened at $179.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.34. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.00 and a 1 year high of $241.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

