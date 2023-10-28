Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 289 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Align Technology by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.60.

Align Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $190.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $309.09 and a 200-day moving average of $323.47.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

