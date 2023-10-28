Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.19.

Prologis Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $97.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $136.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.38.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

