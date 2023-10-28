Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 5,644 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.47.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.26 and a 200 day moving average of $71.87. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.42 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.