Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Sysco by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 54.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Sysco Stock Down 1.5 %

SYY stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $87.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.55.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.64%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

