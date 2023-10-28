Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,139,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,348 shares of company stock worth $24,793,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $90.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.30 and a 1-year high of $100.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

