Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 385 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 168.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $857,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,497,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,283,000 after acquiring an additional 122,778 shares during the period.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FERG has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Ferguson in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,142.63.

Insider Activity at Ferguson

In related news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $832,938.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $832,938.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $434,999.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,612.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $151.71 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $171.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.