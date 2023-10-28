Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,364 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.33 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. Analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZI. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Get Our Latest Report on ZI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at $620,493.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.