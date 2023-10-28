Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,930 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 83.1% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.0% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 393,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $188.49 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.18 and a fifty-two week high of $211.81. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.40 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.06% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $231.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MANH. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $2,397,854.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,775,833.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $2,397,854.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,775,833.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,751 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

