Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $102.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $129.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

