Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,063 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,442 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $5,410,371,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,237,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,237,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,092. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $160.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $171.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.01.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.44%.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.91.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

