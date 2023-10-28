Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,407 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,839,000 after purchasing an additional 365,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,169,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,912,000 after purchasing an additional 183,010 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,452,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,566,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,574,000 after purchasing an additional 106,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,178 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on COLD shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.79.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

COLD stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $33.90.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -209.52%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

