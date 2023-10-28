Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,831 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in SEA by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 1,304.2% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bernstein Bank reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SE opened at $39.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average is $56.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $88.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

