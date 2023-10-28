Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.35.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $134.43 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

