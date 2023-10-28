Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,327 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Elevance Health by 97,501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,390,275 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Elevance Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,277,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,976,000 after acquiring an additional 551,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,387,000 after acquiring an additional 59,126 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,017,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,357,000 after acquiring an additional 135,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,622,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,416,000 after acquiring an additional 414,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

ELV opened at $441.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $450.11 and a 200 day moving average of $455.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $103.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.53 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.17.

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

