Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,183 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of DXC Technology worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,125,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,527,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,261,000 after acquiring an additional 111,825 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 28,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 665,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXC. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.30.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

