IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1,523.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Shares of MNA stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.41.

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

