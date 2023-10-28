2,535 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

RWL opened at $74.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.59. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $71.68 and a one year high of $83.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

