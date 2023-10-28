Wealth Alliance Acquires Shares of 963 Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,121 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after buying an additional 294,103 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 13.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,858,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,520,000 after buying an additional 220,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,207,000 after buying an additional 21,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,456,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MEDP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 61,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $15,060,466.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,914,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,844,103.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 65,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total value of $16,773,028.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,976,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,902,278.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 61,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $15,060,466.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,914,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,844,103.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 338,854 shares of company stock valued at $87,619,853. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $250.28 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $282.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.01.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The company had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.