Lmcg Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,949,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,895,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,850 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,871,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,084,883,000 after acquiring an additional 520,794 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $105.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

