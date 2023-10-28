Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.88 Million Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,495 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Hexcel worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter worth $4,058,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter worth $35,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter worth $836,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 108.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 53,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 28,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter worth $369,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE HXL opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.54. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Hexcel had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

