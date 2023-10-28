Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.49 and a 200 day moving average of $109.30. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The firm has a market cap of $422.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

