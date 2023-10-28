Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.8% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company has a market cap of $422.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

