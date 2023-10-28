Wealth Alliance Acquires New Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Construction Partners by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,511,000 after acquiring an additional 500,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,029,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,141,000 after purchasing an additional 336,161 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 210,100 shares in the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 421,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 199,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 784.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 160,704 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROAD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 217,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.22 and a beta of 0.89. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.16.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.77 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

