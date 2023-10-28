MAI Capital Management Sells 3,648 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $34.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $50.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.