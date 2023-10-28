DDD Partners LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DDD Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Alphabet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $123.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $142.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,901 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,312. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

