NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2023

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWHFree Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock.

