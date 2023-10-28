MAI Capital Management Sells 727 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,623 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in GSK were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of GSK by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 69,707,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,480,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,116 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GSK by 48.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,204 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth $73,232,000. Finally, Provident Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of GSK in the second quarter worth $64,214,000. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,553.75.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.65.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 50.26%. As a group, analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

