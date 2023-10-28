Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Carrier Global updated its FY23 guidance to ~$2.70 EPS.

Shares of CARR opened at $46.50 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $37.44 and a 1-year high of $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,147,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,493,000 after acquiring an additional 206,839 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after buying an additional 15,330,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,377,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,207,000 after buying an additional 342,215 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,917,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,270,000 after buying an additional 2,197,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,414,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,337,000 after buying an additional 1,443,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

