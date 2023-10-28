Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.46-9.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53. The company issued revenue guidance of +8% yr/yr to $11.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.22 billion.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $184.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.59 and its 200-day moving average is $235.45. Hershey has a 12-month low of $183.96 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $251.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hershey

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $953,275 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hershey

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.