LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA opened at $221.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.93. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $271.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.14%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total transaction of $2,499,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,689.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at $36,475,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,622 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.90.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

