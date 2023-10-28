NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform under weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

