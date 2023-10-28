FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. FirstEnergy updated its Q4 guidance to $0.55-0.65 EPS.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 195.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,526,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,739,000 after buying an additional 300,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,515,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,190,000 after buying an additional 177,489 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in FirstEnergy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,171,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,162,000 after buying an additional 27,650 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in FirstEnergy by 24.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,784,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,153,000 after buying an additional 744,674 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

