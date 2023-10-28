Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share.
Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE MA opened at $364.20 on Friday. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $308.60 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $343.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.67.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA
Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard
In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Mastercard
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Delta Accumulation LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Accumulation LLC now owns 520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $137,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mastercard
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.