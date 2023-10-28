Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $364.20 on Friday. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $308.60 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $343.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.67.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.83.

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Delta Accumulation LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Accumulation LLC now owns 520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $137,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

