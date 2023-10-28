Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $149.54

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $149.54 and last traded at $149.60, with a volume of 4849669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.57.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 79,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,434,000 after acquiring an additional 50,149 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

