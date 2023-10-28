Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues Earnings Results

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s updated its FY23 guidance to $9.75-10.25 EPS.

MCO opened at $302.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $251.98 and a twelve month high of $363.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.47%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total transaction of $815,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,485,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,084.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total value of $815,432.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,485,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,829 shares of company stock valued at $10,416,097. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,827,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Moody’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Moody’s by 151.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 677,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,196,000 after purchasing an additional 408,003 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,608,000 after purchasing an additional 210,776 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Moody’s by 18.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 930,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,058,000 after purchasing an additional 145,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.13.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

