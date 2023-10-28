MAI Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

MAI Capital Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,171.6% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 269,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,141,000 after purchasing an additional 260,991 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 96,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $75.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $90.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.93.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

