VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Holdings Reduced by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VICI opened at $27.35 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.